Dame Dash has a long way to go before he emerges from his crippling debts. However, despite his sobering bankruptcy filing this September, that doesn't mean that number can't increase. According to an exclusive report from Nolan Strong of AllHipHop, lawyer Christopher Brown issued a recent complaint at Florida's bankruptcy court.
He states that the Chapter 7 filing from Dame Dash cannot simply wipe away $4.8 million in court-ordered judgements. Christopher Brown points to two instances with one being a 2022 verdict that awarded $823,000 to Dear Frank's director Josh Webber.
But remember, that saw a $4 million dollar bump after Dame Dash derailed a Fast Life, a film that Webber was set to direct. He made some harmful comments about him on the Earn Your Leisure podcast.
The Roc-A-Fella co-founder thinks his bankruptcy will allow for this to pass. "All the people that you owe money to, they’re not allowed to sue you anymore. They’re not allowed to sue you for a certain period of time, cause there’s nothing to collect. This dude Chris Brown, he muddies the waters a lot because he’s a lawyer and he’s intelligent. I’m not going to take that from him. But I think he’s dumb because he just wasted a lot of time. Allegedly. I don’t want to catch another lawsuit. Even though I can’t get sued, I got PTSD, I think."
Why Did Dame Dash File For Bankruptcy?
He delivered those comments on The Art of Dialogue a couple of months ago.
However, with Brown's filing, he's arguing that Dash's past comments about Webber so destructive and intentional and that bankruptcy "bars the discharge of debts arising from willful injury."
Overall, Dame Dash is still nowhere near out of the woods yet. But this move by Brown ensures that this arduous road to financial recovery will be even more challenging.
The executive already has $25 million in debt stemming from unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments.