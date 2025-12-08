Dame Dash's Bankruptcy May Not Be Enough To Protect Him From Millions In Judgements

BY Zachary Horvath 534 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Unfortunately, the hits keep on coming for Dame Dash even though he's drowning in $25 million in debt. He filed for bankruptcy in September.

Dame Dash has a long way to go before he emerges from his crippling debts. However, despite his sobering bankruptcy filing this September, that doesn't mean that number can't increase. According to an exclusive report from Nolan Strong of AllHipHop, lawyer Christopher Brown issued a recent complaint at Florida's bankruptcy court.

He states that the Chapter 7 filing from Dame Dash cannot simply wipe away $4.8 million in court-ordered judgements. Christopher Brown points to two instances with one being a 2022 verdict that awarded $823,000 to Dear Frank's director Josh Webber.

But remember, that saw a $4 million dollar bump after Dame Dash derailed a Fast Life, a film that Webber was set to direct. He made some harmful comments about him on the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder thinks his bankruptcy will allow for this to pass. "All the people that you owe money to, they’re not allowed to sue you anymore. They’re not allowed to sue you for a certain period of time, cause there’s nothing to collect. This dude Chris Brown, he muddies the waters a lot because he’s a lawyer and he’s intelligent. I’m not going to take that from him. But I think he’s dumb because he just wasted a lot of time. Allegedly. I don’t want to catch another lawsuit. Even though I can’t get sued, I got PTSD, I think."

Read More: The Top 7 "Bred" Air Jordans Of All-Time

Why Did Dame Dash File For Bankruptcy?

He delivered those comments on The Art of Dialogue a couple of months ago.

However, with Brown's filing, he's arguing that Dash's past comments about Webber so destructive and intentional and that bankruptcy "bars the discharge of debts arising from willful injury."

Overall, Dame Dash is still nowhere near out of the woods yet. But this move by Brown ensures that this arduous road to financial recovery will be even more challenging.

The executive already has $25 million in debt stemming from unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments.

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Roc Nation Distribution Service & Its New Dashboard

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash's Legal Troubles Continue With New Defamation Lawsuit 966
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Ordered To Pay Out $4 Million Judgement To Josh Webber Over Defamation Case 1.9K
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere Music Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Auction Postponed Over Massive Child Support & Tax Debts 2.1K
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Loses Legal Team As He Prepares To File For Bankruptcy Amid Crippling Lawsuit 3.4K
Comments 0