CyHi Disses J. Cole On New Song "B.R.A Lost Control"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole performs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
CyHi took issue with J. Cole dissing Kanye West on "False Prophets" a decade ago, wounds that clearly still haven't healed.

J. Cole has found a lot of success with his new album The Fall-Off, but there are some MCs out there that still have criticism to share about him and his latest moves. CyHi has now stepped into the ring after tweeting about Cole with his new "B.R.A Lost Control" track, which disses the Dreamville artist in various lines.

While it's not a full-on diss track throughout all of its bars, it's impossible to ignore the sentiment. "I could never fall off," he raps on the track, adding the following lines: "You was scared of our good brother in that Grand National, why? / Should've knew you and that lil' Honda was going to have to collide... / But tell St. John that them raps just ain't that jaw-dropping / You forgot I still owe you for 'False Prophets.'"

With these bars, CyHi took aim at J. Cole's apology for dissing Kendrick Lamar in 2024, while also making fun of Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour for the new album. Throughout most of the rest of the track, he just shows off why he's a great lyricist via some clever wordplay and impressive rhyme schemes.

Why Did CyHi Diss J. Cole?

But perhaps the most important part of this diss is how it responds to J. Cole's "False Prophets," which came out a decade ago. Better late than never?

That aside, CyHi is defending Kanye West on "B.R.A Lost Control," as Cole dissed Ye on "False Prophets" and also brought up his writers. CyHi is on that list, and it seems like he felt inspired to finally clap back amid Cole's recent successes.

For those unaware, the North Carolina MC dissed the Chicago artist on that decade-old track over his decline of music quality, although he tried to empathize with what he saw as spiraling out of control.

More recently, CyHi's been critical of modern hip-hop, leading fans to clown his assessment of street lyricism. Others agreed, though, and the response to "B.R.A Lost Control" reflects this dichotomy. Some fans found it impressive, whereas others see it as a clout chase. We'll see if Cole decides to respond in any way, although that seems unlikely.

