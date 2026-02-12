Recently, CyHi The Prynce took to Twitter/X to share his hot take on the new generation of rappers, sparking a passionate debate in the process.

"I grew up in an era where your lyricist were from the streets," he wrote yesterday (February 11). "Now it’s a bunch of straight A students who dropped out of college they sophomore year to be rappers. You can tell they don’t have any life experiences they’re just good with words."

Of course, many users in his replies are bringing up the fact that he's written for various artists who dropped out of college, including Pusha T, Travis Scott, Diddy, and more. He also famously wrote for Kanye West, who has an album called The College Dropout.

"Bro you were signed to and spent your entire career writing for Kanye West. What are you even talking about?" one user asks. "But... Weren't you signed by a college dropout??" another points out. Someone else simply says, "This has to be the most ignorant statement in all of hip hop history."

CyHi Defends Kanye West

Amid the outrage, CyHi fired back in a follow-up tweet, doubling down. "I said what I said I don’t think just extreme street rap or extreme College rap is all hip hop has to offer," he explained. "I want to hear more street rappers be lyrical. I miss that sound period. If you don’t like what said then oh well."

While CyHi stands by his tweet, he also has a lot of respect for Ye, despite the fact that he briefly went to college. Last July, he addressed all of his controversies on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, coming to his defense.