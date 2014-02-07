the college dropout
- MusicKanye West's Ex Reveals Original Sketches For "The College Dropout" Mascot On Album's 20th AnniversaryThese ideas feel like ancient artifacts. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim KardashianThis year for Halloween, Kimye's eldest, North, donned her dad's famous bear suit for one of her Halloween looks.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKanye West's Timeless Classic "Through The Wire" Was Released 20 Years Ago TodayThe track that started a tumultuous but all-time great career. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentKanye West Albums, RankedFrom the iconic 'The College Dropout' to the chaotic 'Donda' rollout, we're ranking Kanye West albums from worst to best.By Caleb Hardy
- NumbersKanye West Sees Massive Jump In Spotify Numbers Amidst "Donda 2" and "Jeen-yuhs" Hype, Most Streamed Artist 2 Days In A Row"Yeezy Season approaching!"By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersKanye West Is The Only Rapper To Chart On Billboard For 19 Consecutive YearsKanye West's longevity is irrefutable.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsKanye West, Mos Def, Freeway Went In On "Two Words"Seventeen years ago, Kanye West stood alongside Mos Def, Freeway, and The Boys Choir Of Harlem on "Two Words."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Officially Releases Video To "Spaceship" 16 Years LaterKanye West made his "Spaceship" announcement today, even though the music video leaked online years ago.By Erika Marie
- NewsKanye West & Jay-Z Foreshadowed The Throne On "Never Let Me Down"Kanye West has had one heck of a career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Added Syleena Johnson To Song After Lauryn Hill Sample Didn't ClearChance encounters.By Erika Marie
- MusicEvidence Claims Kanye West Merely Added "Get By" Drums To "Last Call" BeatKanye West's legacy as a producer is being challenged by a former collaborator. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West's "The College Dropout" Removed From Apple Music & YouTubeIs this a good enough reason to switch to Spotify?By Alex Zidel
- MusicStudent Brings An Actual Record Player To An Exam, Plays Kanye WestYeezy taught him. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKanye West Vs. Jay-Z: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two friends turned rivals go head to head in this week's edition of "Who Had The Better Debut Album?"By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content20 Essential Kanye West TracksThis essentials list is almost as long and almost as legendary as Kanye West's infamous Zane Lowe rant.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicChance The Rapper Ranks Kanye West's AlbumsChance The Rapper ranked all of Kanye West's albums after dissing Complex's list.By hnhh
- Original ContentKanye West's 10 Most Soulful Tracks10 songs from Kanye West's discography that carry on the tradition of soul music. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Kanye West's "The College Dropout" 10 Years LaterOur recently-launched "Classic Rotation" series revisits classic albums on the anniversary of their release.Today we take a look at Kanye West's debut album, "College Dropout", which dropped ten years ago on February 10th, 2004.By TWL
- NewsKanye West Records "Through The Wire" With Pharrell in 2003Watch Kanye West Records "Through The Wire" With Pharrell in 2003By hnhh