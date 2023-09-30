Kanye West’s Timeless Classic “Through The Wire” Was Released 20 Years Ago Today

When you think about the greatest artists ever, a lot of different names from all sorts of genres might come to mind. One that you cannot ignore is Kanye West. Atlanta-born and Chicago-raised, Ye has been viewed as a polarizing visionary for most, if not all of his career. That is no secret and has not been for a long time. However, from a purely music perspective, there is not many better than him.

His debut album was proof of that back in 2004. The College Dropout is viewed by many as still his greatest body of work even nearly two full decades later. Even with others like Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Late Registration, the original stands the test of time. With classics like "Jesus Walks," and "All Falls Down," it is not hard to see the vision. But, what basically shot Kanye into immediate star status was "Through The Wire."

Relisten To "Through The Wire" From Kanye West

It is a classic because of its amazing sampling of Chaka Khan's "Through The Fire," but there are plenty of other reasons too. For one, some of the recordings were done right after he broke his jaw in a nasty car accident. Even with his mouth nearly closed shut he was so dedicated that he laid down vocals anyway. On top of that, it is a great storytelling track, as you can see from some of the lyrics below. Kanye continues to inspire and create some of the best material all these years later, and it is all because of songs like "Through The Wire."

Quotable Lyrics:

I must got a angel, ‘cause look how death missed his a**

Unbreakable, what, you thought they'd call me Mr. Glass?

Look back on my life like the Ghost of Christmas Past

Toys "R" Us where I used to spend that Christmas cash

And I still won't grow up, I'm a grown-a** kid

Swear I should be locked up for stupid **** that I did

