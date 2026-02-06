TDE’s Punch Laughs Off Isaac Hayes III’s Take on GloRilla Grammy Debate

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence 'Punch' Henderson is weighing in on recent Grammy discourse. In case you missed it, GNX earned Rap Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards. The project beat out several other contenders, including projects from Clipse, JID, Tyler, The Creator, and GloRilla. Social media generally felt that GNX was deserving of the moment, however, others had different takes.

The debate started after Isaac Hayes III shared his belief that GloRilla deserved Rap Album of the Year for Glorious over Kendrick Lamar’s GNX. Hayes explained his vote wasn’t about legacy but cultural impact within the eligibility window, citing records like “TGIF,” “What You Know About Me,” and “Let Her Cook” as evidence of GloRilla’s dominant year.

“I voted for GloRilla… this vote was about impact in a specific year,” he wrote, emphasizing her run and visibility.

Punch responded soon after. He made it clear there was no hostility toward GloRilla, but still dismissed Hayes’ conclusion.

“And absolutely no disrespect to Glo, she’s been killing it,” Punch said. “But this [man] crazy,” he added with laughing emojis.

Punch Laughs Off Take That GloRilla Should Have Won

While Kendrick’s GNX was widely praised for lyricism and conceptual depth, GloRilla’s supporters argue her mainstream momentum and club presence defined the year in rap. Hayes also addressed commentary about Glo sampling his father, soul legend Isaac Hayes, on “Let Her Cook,” clarifying that his Grammy stance was separate from that connection.

Ultimately, Punch’s response keeps things lighthearted. But the debate highlights an ongoing conversation in hip-hop: Should awards prioritize technical artistry or cultural impact?

Either way, both artists’ names staying in the same sentence speaks volumes about the weight of their respective runs. What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!