How Bout Dat!? Bhad Bhabie Previews Kanye West Remix Of Latest Alabama Barker Diss

If Kanye West's out-of-control X rants weren't wild enough, then look no further than his future inclusion in the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef. In 2025 this is where Ye is now ladies and gentlemen. Earlier today, the 21-year-old rapper and viral sensation dropped her second diss record against the 19-year-old, "Ms. Whitman." She had been teasing it over the last week and some folks took notice of the sample she used for it. That would happen to be Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 hit "CARNIVAL." It was clear as day right from the get-go as The Inter Milan Ultras' soccer chants were opened the track. Overall, it was a clever inclusion on behalf of Bhad Bhabie as that sample sets the table for the disses she has for Alabama.

"You sucked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? (Haha) / I see why you ain't got no friends, you're Miss I'll-F*ck-Your-Man (F*ck your man)." This usage of Kanye West's record must have gotten Bhad Bhabie some street cred because he's now on a future remix of "Ms. Whitman." Not too long ago, she hopped on Instagram Live to preview a snippet of him rapping over the very same beat.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

Overall, the audio quality is quite poor, so it's hard to make out what he's saying. But regardless, this is an interesting turn of events. It's also got us intrigued. Learning what Ye could possibly have to say on the track is going to be fascinating. His verse could go in any direction. But with Barker being tied to the Kardashian clan, maybe he's going to air out some grievances about the family.