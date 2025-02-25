How Bout Dat!? Bhad Bhabie Previews Kanye West Remix Of Latest Alabama Barker Diss

The current feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker is taking an unexpected turn as Kanye enters the fray.

If Kanye West's out-of-control X rants weren't wild enough, then look no further than his future inclusion in the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef. In 2025 this is where Ye is now ladies and gentlemen. Earlier today, the 21-year-old rapper and viral sensation dropped her second diss record against the 19-year-old, "Ms. Whitman." She had been teasing it over the last week and some folks took notice of the sample she used for it. That would happen to be Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 hit "CARNIVAL." It was clear as day right from the get-go as The Inter Milan Ultras' soccer chants were opened the track. Overall, it was a clever inclusion on behalf of Bhad Bhabie as that sample sets the table for the disses she has for Alabama.

"You sucked the d**k straight out my a*s, who got the upper hand? (Haha) / I see why you ain't got no friends, you're Miss I'll-F*ck-Your-Man (F*ck your man)." This usage of Kanye West's record must have gotten Bhad Bhabie some street cred because he's now on a future remix of "Ms. Whitman." Not too long ago, she hopped on Instagram Live to preview a snippet of him rapping over the very same beat.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

Overall, the audio quality is quite poor, so it's hard to make out what he's saying. But regardless, this is an interesting turn of events. It's also got us intrigued. Learning what Ye could possibly have to say on the track is going to be fascinating. His verse could go in any direction. But with Barker being tied to the Kardashian clan, maybe he's going to air out some grievances about the family.

For now though, let's focus on what we do know. This is just another chapter in the ongoing feud between Alabama and Bhad Bhabie. The latter punched first by accusing the daughter of Travis Barker of sleeping with her baby daddy Le Vaughn. Bama then went to clear up the rumor and explain she had never done such a thing. Because of the threats both on wax and via social media, she retaliated with "Cry Bhabie." Overall, this feud looks to be far from over and we are on the edge of our seats.

