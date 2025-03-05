Bhad Bhabie Claims Bianca Censori Cleared "CARNIVAL" Sample For Alabama Barker Diss Track

BY Zachary Horvath 264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhad Bhabie Photo Shoot - Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 13: Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, attends a recording session at Atlantic Records Studios on March 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Bhad Bhabie also touched on the confusion surrounding Kanye West's verse that was going to be added for a remix of her diss record.

Bhad Bhabie is setting the record straight on her viral Alabama Barker diss track, "Ms. Whitman." This is the second song she fired at the daughter of Travis Barker and her response to "Cry Bhabie." She has been raking in plays because of the crippling bars, but also the sample used in the beat. She was able to get permission to use "CARNIVAL," the highlight track off of VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Once this song came out, people have been wondering how and the heck Ye and Bhad Bhabie got in communication about this.

Well, that question was answered recently as she went on stream with DDG. She tells the audience that Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, was actually the one to make this all possible. Bhad Bhabie recalls, "I reached out to Bianca, and I sent to her, and she was like 'that's fire. Let me talk to him.'" Then, she claims that she got back to her in "10 minutes" after promising a response in "24 hours." DDG was absolutely baffled by the short turnaround, and we suspect most feel the same way. Then, Bhabie got into the confusion with Kanye West's supposed involvement.

Read More: Nicholas Craven On Boldy James' Collabs, Mike Shabb & Producer Album

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

If you remember, she went on an Instagram Live to preview a short clip of Ye's verse. However, she swears that she wasn't the one who did that. Instead, Bhad Bhabie claims it was someone on her team. People in her camp were telling her she should get him on it and the verse folks heard recently was actually an AI recording to see what it would sound like. After hearing her supposed truth, it makes sense why Kanye came out and said he wanted no parts of Bhabie's beef due to it being with Travis Barker's daughter.

"I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this. Any verse, going viral, using my voice and all that, it's like: I didn't do it." Before moving on to another subject, though, Bhabie claims that Alabama called her a "compulsive liar" and that Kanye "would never give you a verse." As you can tell, things are still very tense between the two young rappers. This all started when Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her baby daddy Le Vaughn. From that point, they have been trading shots online and now a total of three diss tracks. There may be a fourth as the 21-year-old threatened the 19-year-old to drop another one.

Read More: Mike Shabb Talks Earl Sweatshirt Collab, "Sewaside III" & Nicholas Craven

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
bhad-bhabie Music How Bout Dat!? Bhad Bhabie Previews Kanye West Remix Of Latest Alabama Barker Diss 3.4K
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Music Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline 4.3K
Bhad Bhabie Ex Mystery Woman Gossip News Relationships Bhad Bhabie’s Ex Le Vaughn Spotted With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Alabama Barker Drama 3.1K
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Bhad Bhabie Catches Alabama Barker Outside With Brutal Diss "Ms Whitman" 2.6K