Bhad Bhabie Claims Bianca Censori Cleared "CARNIVAL" Sample For Alabama Barker Diss Track

Bhad Bhabie is setting the record straight on her viral Alabama Barker diss track, "Ms. Whitman." This is the second song she fired at the daughter of Travis Barker and her response to "Cry Bhabie." She has been raking in plays because of the crippling bars, but also the sample used in the beat. She was able to get permission to use "CARNIVAL," the highlight track off of VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Once this song came out, people have been wondering how and the heck Ye and Bhad Bhabie got in communication about this.

Well, that question was answered recently as she went on stream with DDG. She tells the audience that Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, was actually the one to make this all possible. Bhad Bhabie recalls, "I reached out to Bianca, and I sent to her, and she was like 'that's fire. Let me talk to him.'" Then, she claims that she got back to her in "10 minutes" after promising a response in "24 hours." DDG was absolutely baffled by the short turnaround, and we suspect most feel the same way. Then, Bhabie got into the confusion with Kanye West's supposed involvement.

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

If you remember, she went on an Instagram Live to preview a short clip of Ye's verse. However, she swears that she wasn't the one who did that. Instead, Bhad Bhabie claims it was someone on her team. People in her camp were telling her she should get him on it and the verse folks heard recently was actually an AI recording to see what it would sound like. After hearing her supposed truth, it makes sense why Kanye came out and said he wanted no parts of Bhabie's beef due to it being with Travis Barker's daughter.