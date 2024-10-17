Oschino Claims Diddy Allegedly Propositioned His Friend For Oral Sex

Still, Oschino is skeptical about the Sean Combs scandal.

Oschino recently sat down for a VladTV interview with DJ Vlad with some allegations and reflections concerning the Diddy scandal. "I mean, that's the law, it says 'innocent until proven guilty,' right?" he began. "At least that's what they say. You can't pay $50 million to get out? Yeah, but it's still allegedly. Everybody had bail, everybody. They told him, 'No, Puff Daddy, we don't want your money.' I mean, that's the number one news on TV. Then he got his kids, I mean, it's sad. But he kind of brought it on himself, because he got a lot of responsibility with that kind of money, you know what I mean? Like, it's no way I would be doing something illegal just for sex that risks me losing my empire like that. I haven't met him, I was around him one time. But I heard stories about him a long time ago.

"I didn't believe it because I just thought he was too cool for any of that stuff, you know what I mean?" Oschino alleged. "Well, somebody told me, he [allegedly] asked some guy I know, 'Would you suck a d**k for a million dollars?' This is, like, 20 years ago. It's different if a n***a say that and he don't got a million dollars. But if a n***a saying that to you and he got a million – But that's the only thing. I didn't believe it, though. At the time, I didn't believe him. Because this was a long time ago. We was talking about something else. He said, 'Yo, you know what boss said to me?' But at the time, Diddy was, like, the s**t. So I just was like, 'Man, you can't say that, bro.' I just didn't believe him, you know what I mean? I looked at Diddy in a different type of light. I would think, if you got $900 million and stuff like that, you can make your girl do whatever you want.

Oschino Speaks On Diddy On VladTV

"You don't got to do all the crazy stuff," Oschino alleged. "He changed their life. So why they're trying to make it seem like he forced everybody to do everything? Nobody's never said nothing all these years. Everybody got all these stories about what happened. Why they wasn't saying nothing before? I just don't understand it. I just feel like everybody's trying to get some shine off of it. But if you really felt like somebody was getting trafficked or somebody was underage, and you ain't do nothing about it... They got a hotline. With him hitting Cassie in the hallway, that killed him. That killed it. Without that, he had a little faith, but that video, it killed it. You know what I mean? That right there just killed it. Especially when you got that type of, like... You Puff Daddy. Like, you the top. You should never have to do nothing like that because of who you are. It made everybody look at him different.