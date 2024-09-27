Dwyane Wade Divides Thirsty Fans And Dismissive Haters Over New Cover Shoot

Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Dwyane Wade attends the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City.
Everyone needs to have an opinion on Dwyane Wade these days...

Dwyane Wade is far more of a divisive pop culture figure than he should be, but he's still got plenty of supporters looking past the bigoted backlash to his LGBTQIA2+ allyship. If you need proof of that, look no further than the reception to his latest CR Men Fashion Book photoshoot for its cover. Some fans are lusting over the basketball superstar in the comments section, whereas others are making fun of his style and of his previous life choices. There's a lot of discrimination to unpack, a lot of thirsty comments, and also plenty of debate within the comments section.

Furthermore, Boose Badazz most recently offered his conflicted thoughts on Dwyane Wade, specifically about his nail care brand. "I don't even got to say nothing," he said of sexuality rumors that the brand caused. "The world is going to say it. [...] I don't know. I mean... He part of the movement. I mean, I don't like to say too much about those people because I don't want that to be in my motherf***ing... When people think of me, they think of that. A lot of people do, but... I just, you know, he do what he do. He feel like that's how he support his... It make me shake my head. Because, you know, I don't like that, bro. When... I don't know. He might be living through... I don't know, I don't know."

Dwyane Wade's Newest Cover Shoot

Elsewhere, Shaq recently revealed how an argument with Dwyane Wade resulted in an NBA championship. "D-Wade, our first argument was in the Finals," he told Draymond Green on the Warrior's podcast. "We go down 0-2. I'm declining as Shaq. I'm going through a divorce. I'm not Shaq. My first three guys are terrible, awful. So I pulled D-Wade in the room and said, 'What the f**k you gonna do man?'

"'Motherf***er, you want to be the man, what the f**k you gonna do?'" Shaq recalled. "I wasn't trying to fight; I was just asking questions. He had a look of relief like, 'Oh, I can?' So yeah, motherf***er, I got four people on me.' And he said, 'Okay, Shaq.' And he went off." As you can see, Dwyane Wade turns any form of pressure into diamonds.

