Capella Grey Sparks Controversy For Transphobic Comments About Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has become a surprising champion of the LGBT community. The former Miami Heat player has one of the most impressive lists of NBA accomplishments in the league history. He racked up three championships as a member of the Heat and was named an All-Star an astonishing 13 times throughout his career. Since his retirement in 2019, however, he hasn't faded from the public eye. Wade has continued to host game shows, appear at NBA events like All-Star Weekend, and become an advocate for transgender rights.

That advocacy followed his then 12-year-old daughter Zaya coming out as trans. Since then he hasn't been shy about sharing positive messages to the trans community and the LGBT community at large. In a later interview he even revealed that he moved his family out of Florida to escape the states anti-LGBT policies. Now, Capella Grey has sparked a brand new controversy with a tweet about Wade's support of his daughter and advocacy for LGBT people. His post has fans more divided than ever before in his comments. Check out what he had to say below.

Capella Grey's Dwyane Wade Tweet

Grey's hateful and profanity-laced tweet came earlier today. "Dwayne Wade is Disgusting. F*ck are u egging your son on to be a girl at 12. Ya normalizing to much weird sh*t and then celebrating it. F*ck it cancel me ya n*ggas is freaked out and bugged tf out" his post reads. Unsurprisingly, many came to Wade's defense in the comments. Fans argued for Wade supporting his daughter, rather than "egging" her on. Equally unsurprising though, Grey didn't seem to want to hear it. He continued arguing his point underneath multiple comments on the post trying to refute his hateful rhetoric.

What do you think of Capella Grey's divisive comments about Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya? Are you surprised by how many people still take issue with Wade supporting his child's transition? Let us know in the comment section below.

