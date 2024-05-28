Capella Grey Sparks Controversy For Transphobic Comments About Dwyane Wade

BYLavender Alexandria555 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Netflix Is A Joke Fest - When We Gather: A Night Of Stand-Up Comedy Curated By Dwyane Wade
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Dwyane Wade attends When We Gather: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy Curated by Dwyane Wade during Netflix is a Joke Fest at The Miracle Theater on May 09, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Grey condemns Wade's support of his daughter Zaya.

Dwyane Wade has become a surprising champion of the LGBT community. The former Miami Heat player has one of the most impressive lists of NBA accomplishments in the league history. He racked up three championships as a member of the Heat and was named an All-Star an astonishing 13 times throughout his career. Since his retirement in 2019, however, he hasn't faded from the public eye. Wade has continued to host game shows, appear at NBA events like All-Star Weekend, and become an advocate for transgender rights.

That advocacy followed his then 12-year-old daughter Zaya coming out as trans. Since then he hasn't been shy about sharing positive messages to the trans community and the LGBT community at large. In a later interview he even revealed that he moved his family out of Florida to escape the states anti-LGBT policies. Now, Capella Grey has sparked a brand new controversy with a tweet about Wade's support of his daughter and advocacy for LGBT people. His post has fans more divided than ever before in his comments. Check out what he had to say below.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Lives Large In Dubai In New Instagram Post

Capella Grey's Dwyane Wade Tweet

Grey's hateful and profanity-laced tweet came earlier today. "Dwayne Wade is Disgusting. F*ck are u egging your son on to be a girl at 12. Ya normalizing to much weird sh*t and then celebrating it. F*ck it cancel me ya n*ggas is freaked out and bugged tf out" his post reads. Unsurprisingly, many came to Wade's defense in the comments. Fans argued for Wade supporting his daughter, rather than "egging" her on. Equally unsurprising though, Grey didn't seem to want to hear it. He continued arguing his point underneath multiple comments on the post trying to refute his hateful rhetoric.

What do you think of Capella Grey's divisive comments about Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya? Are you surprised by how many people still take issue with Wade supporting his child's transition? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Unbothered By Painted Nail Hate

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Dwayne Wade and Zaya WadeSportsWho Is Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Wade?1.8K
Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth AwardsSportsDwyane Wade Fiercely Refutes Ex-Wife's Claims About Daughter Zaya5.7K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - ArrivalsSportsDwyane Wade Creates "Translatable" Community To Support Transgender Youth With Daughter Zaya1104
Dwayne Wade Final FourSportsDwyane Wade Moved Out Of Florida For Trans Daughter4.2K