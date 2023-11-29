Dwyane Wade Lives Large In Dubai In New Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade posted up in Dubai, flaunting a lavish new look. Wade rocked an open black button-up, and aviator sunglasses with a custom chain. "The confidence makes others uncomfortable," Wade wrote on his story posts as he drank champagne and vibed to music. Wade, who was spotted at a Marquette game in Hawaii last week, was in Dubai after attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite this, people still took the opportunity to roast his fit online. "Him living his zesty life," one person wrote. "He's so cringe, but go off sis," added another. "He look like a hit dam auntie," noted a third. Wade's flamboyant style has often led people to speculate that he is secretly queer. These unsubstantiated rumors have only been furthered in recent years by Wade's unconditional support of his daughter Zaya, who is trans.

Meek Mill Posts Up With Mystery Woman In Dubai

However, Wade is not the only celebrity who has recently spent time in the luxury Middle Eastern city. Meek Mill was also recently spotted in Dubai. Rocking braids, Meek posted up with an unknown female companion in the city, posting a collection of photos of the two of them. These photos got mildly raunchy, including one in which Meek stands behind the woman while she is bent over in front of a window. However, both individuals are fully clothed.

The trip comes just a few weeks after Meek took the internet by storm. Fans lost it as Meek got horny on main on social media. On the evening of November 10, Meek told social media about one of his deepest fantasies. "I want an older rich freaky bad cougar...it's my fantasy," the 36-year-old rapper wrote. While X users were initially stunned, they quickly rallied to turn the post into one of the weekend's biggest talking points. Several people took it as an opportunity to shoot their shot. "I'm 58 [heart eyes emoji]," one user replied.

