Meek Mill Confuses Fans With Latest Instagram Antics

Meek Mill left fans at a loss with the latest video on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. In the shaky clip, Meek recites lyrics while awkwardly climbing into the back seat of a car at night. He provided no further context as to why he posted the video. When Hollywood Unlocked shared it on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes.

"Boy got in the car like he just got picked up from Soccer Practice and excited to play Roblox in the back seat," one user wrote. Another posted: "He prayed for times like that to record videos like this…," while a third commented: "Better question is why he crawl in the car like a tiger."

Meek Mill Performs At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Meek Mill performs at the 62nd Annual. GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The latest post comes after the release of Meek Mill and Rick Ross' collaborative album, Too Good To Be True. After dropping the effort, Meek reacted to its low sales expectations in multiple posts on Twitter. He wrote at the time: "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense... Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well." In another post, he added: "I never wanted to be on billboards. A lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today … if people believe that tho, I want that market too. I’m Hungry lol."

Meek Mill Has Fans Confused On Instagram

Outside of music, the Philadelphia native recently started a beef with Trippie Redd. Check out Meek Mill's latest antics on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

