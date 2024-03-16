Dwyane Wade Unbothered By Painted Nail Hate

Dwyane Wade has expressed how little he cares about the hate he gets for his painted nails in a new interview with High Society. “My father has always been a man who would take care of himself. My uncles took care of themselves. I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that. I’ve been getting my nails painted since 2007," Wade said.

Furthermore, he also noted that his fashion decisions were a conscious choice. “I’m all about scanning details of people, because it shows you a lot about how people care about themselves. Me and my body, we love putting on clothes,” he said. “It’s not something I play around with. It’s a part of my personality, it’s a part of my lifestyle. So I’m not just wearing clothes. I put that sh-t on," he continued.

Dwyane Wade Recalls Yelling At LeBron James During 2011 Finals

Elsewhere, during a podcast appearance last November, Wade recalled yelling at LeBron during their 2011 Finals run. The infamous moment occurred during Game 3 of the matchup against the Mavericks, with the series tied at 1-1. “I knew our relationship. I knew I could talk to Bron, because he could talk to me the same way. We ain’t sensitive. […] In that moment in Dallas it was coming down to me and him, and I didn’t feel like he was playing to the level he needed to for us to win. That moment may not have been for that finals, but the next finals, and the next finals, and the next finals," Wade told the Point Forward podcast.

Miami would win Game 3, but drop the next three games to lose the series. After this, the clip of Wade getting in LeBron's face went viral. However, it also appeared to change LeBron. His stats improved across the board and the Heat would win back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

