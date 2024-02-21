Dwyane Wade Has Sexuality Questioned After Posing In Blue Collar Attire For GQ

Dwyane Wade is one of the most legendary shooting guards in the entire history of the NBA. Overall, he is a player who is beloved by Miami Heat fans. After all, he brought three NBA titles to that team, which is nothing to sneeze at. Although some people feel as though the Heat should have won more with LeBron, D-Wade is still a great ambassador for that franchise. When all is said and done, he will likely go down as the team's most legendary player. Even if he wasn't necessarily the best.

These days, Wade has been raising his family and having a good time with his wife, Gabrielle Union. However, some people have been exceptionally negative as it pertains to Wade. With Zaya Wade's transition in mind, some have put the man's parenting into question. Moreover, whenever he debuts a new fashion look, people try to question his sexuality. It must be extremely frustrating for Wade, but he doesn't seem to let it get in the way of whatever he wants to do. Case in point: his latest GQ photoshoot.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Lives Large In Dubai In New Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade For GQ

This shoot was for GQ's Denim’s New Age issue which is coming out next month. Overall, Wade can be seen wearing a pair of jeans, black cowboy boots, a white t-shirt, and a neutral hat. It is an inoffensive outfit that led to some pretty offensive comments. "He doing this while Gabby Union at home mowing the lawn," one person wrote. "Ok lil nas wade," said another. The implications of the comments were pretty obvious, and it is bizarre to see so many people take something so simple and make it negative. That said, it is good to see Wade ignoring the hate and doing his own thing.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Is the hate against Dwyane Wade overblown? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their coming moves.

Read More: Dwyane Wade's Family Attends Beyoncé's Birthday Concert In Style