Lil Baby Breaks His Silence Following Concert Shooting

Earlier this week, one of Lil Baby's performances ended in tragedy, after a shooting took place near the stage. The unfortunate situation unfolded at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, and left one fan injured. The show was immediately brought to a close, and the stadium was promptly evacuated. Sadly, one fan was shot, and was reported to be in critical condition after the incident. The shooter has yet to be identified.

Luckily, the injured man appears to be doing better, having shared a couple of messages from his hospital bed since the shooting. He told viewers to “Pray for the opps 10x harder," and seems to be in good spirits. Lil Baby had yet to comment on the frightening incident until just recently, when he broke his silence with a Tweet. "Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis," he wrote. "Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho." Social media users are praising the rapper for giving refunds to attendees, who couldn't see his full set due to the shooting.

Read More: GloRilla Shares Thoughts On Lil Baby Concert Shooting

Lil Baby Says He's Giving Fans Refunds

Amid the news, GloRilla took to Instagram Live to weigh in on the shooting. The Memphis-born rapper, who's performed alongside Lil Baby at some of his recent shows, expressed how surprised she was that the shooting took place in her city. She seemed to be in shock, as many were, that the concert turned deadly. Others, however, don't share her disbelief, claiming that Memphis is notorious for gun violence.

Shortly after the incident took place, some footage from the concert also surfaced on social media. In a clip, Lil Baby can be seen onstage performing, and quickly heading off once he hears the gunshot. Another video shows attendees making their way out of the stadium after the shooting. The man who was shot can be seen laying on the ground, receiving assistance from staff and fellow fans. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Baby.

Read More: Victim Of Lil Baby Concert Shooting Shares Update

[Via]