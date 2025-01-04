Chance The Rapper Makes Independent Artist History Again With "I'm The One" Milestone

Where do you rank Chance among all-time independent artists?

Despite what recent history might tell you, Chance the Rapper is extremely talented and accomplished. Sure, his major "debut" album The Big Day did not live up to expectations. However, he was and still is one of the major players in mainstream hip-hop. Prior to 2019, he was delivering consistent records top to bottom. From his beloved early mixtapes like Acid Rap and 10 Day to his critically and commercially successful Coloring Book they all serve their purpose. On top of all of this, he was able sustain a long period of winning all as an independent artist. For example, according to The Needle Drop, the latter of those projects was the first independently released, streaming-only album to receive an award from The Recording Academy.

One of those awards the Chicago native even got to take home was Best Rap Album. In addition to solo releases, features are also why he's such a desirable talent to pay attention to and work with if you are an artist. His ability to fit into multiple genres due to his cheery rapping and singing makes him a radio-friendly darling. DJ Khaled really did a great job at recognizing this by grabbing him for several of his smash records.

Chance The Rapper Will Hopefully Make A Full Return In 2025

The most widely successful of which is "I'm the One" with Quavo, Justin Bieber, and Lil Wayne. The track was everywhere, and it dropped at the perfect time, right before the summer of 2017. It's one of the biggest pop rap songs of the 2010s and the numbers for it have just continued to balloon into the 2020s. So much so, that "I'm the One" is now a diamond certified record.