YK Osiris has had a turbulent time in the wake of his drama with Sukihana. The rapper was caught on video being extremely physically forward with her during a basketball game last month. Dozens of fans and celebrities weighed in on the controversy and the video went extremely viral. Osiris issued an apology but many, including Sukihana’s own mother felt like it was deeply insufficient. He ultimately issued another apology later on. Instead of laying low, he’s remained pretty active on social media. He weirded plenty of fans out when he posted a bizarre staged video to his Instagram with veiled responses to his controversy.

A few days after that video was posted YK Osiris returned to Instagram. This time he treated fans to a snippet of an upcoming song he was working on. The track seemed to address his die-hards directly and was titled “Dear Fans.” Now the song is finally out and he celebrated it with another strange video. The short clip features Osiris crying and is accompanied by a caption celebrating his shift to independent releases. “THANK U GOD 🙏🏾🙏🏾 MY FIRST INDEPENDENT RECORD DROPPED , I COULDN’T ASK FOR NUN ELSE 🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ ‘DEAR FANS’ OUT NOW LINK IN BIO,” the caption reads.

YK Osiris Drops First Song Since Sukihana Drama

The last time YK Osiris addressed his fans it was with a different tone. Last month he made a post claiming that fans were “putting him in his place” following all the Sukihana drama. Fans weren’t the only ones doing it either as numerous fellow rappers came to Suki’s defense.

YK Osiris hasn’t released a studio album since 2019’s The Golden Child. His biggest hit song “Worth It” peaked at number 48 on the Hot 100. While he hasn’t had any other songs of his own chart he has appeared on one other. Dababy’s 2019 hit “Gospel” features Osiris alongside Chance The Rapper and Gucci Mane and peaked at number 55. What do you think of YK Osiris’s newest bizarre Instagram video? Let us know in the comment section below.

