It’s been a turbulent week for YK Osiris to say the least. Exactly a week ago, video hit the internet of YK Osiris forcefully kissing fellow rapper Sukihana while she was commentating over a basketball game. In the fallout of the viral clip many fans and observers were calling the incident an example of sexual assault. His original apology for his actions was also met with backlash and accusations of failing to actually apologize. Since then numerous celebs including Meek ill, Wack 100, and Fivio Foreign have spoken out about his actions and apology.

While he did eventually make a second apology that Sukihana accepted, it came after a former employee of Osiris made a viral TikTok claiming he subjected her to similar behavior. Today, a strange and slightly surreal new video of Osiris was posted to Twitter, and Instagram. The short clip shows Orisis slamming his feet on the ground and on Twitter it’s accompanied by text that reads “trying to get this sh* together.” The caption on the Instagram post reads “#YkOsiris trying to bounce back from the ALLEGATIONS.”

YK Osiris Strange New Video

Many fans took to the comments to point out how tone def the action appeared. One comment says “he don’t know how to jus lie low n disappear for a sec.” Another reads “Making a skit after assaulting someone is wild.” Other fans addressed the caption and how generous they use the word “allegations.” “Bro is accused of r*ping a girl and forcefully kissing a woman that’s allegations?????” one comment reads. Other comments took things lighter and mentioned the things that would make them have the same reaction. “When ur “for sure” parlay don’t hit…” one of the top comments reads.

The Sukihana incident has completely dominated the news cycle surrounding YK Osiris. The singer and rapper hasn’t released any new material musically in 2023 so far. With everything the singer is currently dealing with its unclear when he will next release any new music. What do you think of YK Osiris’ strange new video? Let us know in the comment section below.

