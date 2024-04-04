Dame Dash Expands BluRoc Record Label To A New Division In The Midwest

Dame Dash, former Roc-A-Fella Records mogul, is venturing into the heartland of America with his new venture, BluRoc Record Label. In an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 2), Dash announced plans to launch a 'BluRoc Indy' division of the label in Indiana. This marks an exciting new chapter for Dash. Re-posting an article that outlined his ambitious plans, Dash revealed that he is in talks to establish a presence in the Midwest. Furthermore, it will operate with a focus on promoting local talent and cultivating a vibrant music scene. The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans and industry insiders alike, who eagerly await the debut of BluRoc Indy and its signings. Many users advocated for artists they think should be given a chance. "My boy is really the best out of Indiana!! You would be foolish not to sign Kap!" one person said.

Furthermore, leading the charge for BluRoc Indy is popular Indy rapper Kittii Red. She's the first signed artist to the division. Furthermore, her talent and charisma have already caught the attention of Dash. In a video interview shared alongside the announcement, Dash sat down with Kittii to discuss her journey in the music industry and the inspiration behind her latest single, "Birthday Song." During their conversation, Dash expressed his admiration for Kittii and the rising prominence of women in rap music. "It seems like women rappers are running the world right now," he remarked, highlighting the growing influence and diversity within the hip-hop community.

Dame Dash Announces New Label Division

Furthermore, the partnership between Dame Dash and Kittii Red represents a fusion of talent and vision. Together, the goal is to bring BluRoc Record Label to new heights. However, with its expansion into the Midwest, BluRoc aims to provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their artistry. In addition, they can connect with audiences on a global scale. "As the co-founder of Rocafella Records and the visionary behind talents like Kanye West, Dash has voiced his belief in Indiana’s music and investment potential," the post caption read. "Frequently visiting Indianapolis and Gary."

Moreover, as Dame Dash continues to push the boundaries of independent music, his venture into the Midwest with BluRoc Indy signals a bold new chapter in the evolution of the industry. Furthermore, with Kittii Red being the first act signed to the label division, BluRoc is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene. What do you think of this move? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

