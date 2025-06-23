Dame Dash & Fiancée Join The Hipsters To Promote His New Album, Perform A TikTok Routine

Dame Dash isn’t allowing his high-profile lawsuit to interfere with his creativity. To promote his new album, 365, the mogul and his fiancée perform the latest viral trend on TikTok.

The project, a collaborative LP with his band The Black Guns and rapper Freeway, arrives during a period of legal and financial turbulence. To boost the album's awareness, Dame steps out of the norm to secure a younger audience.

Dame is known for his old-school ways, but he appears to have adapted to the times. Dash’s fiancée Raquel Horn took to TikTok to join the “Say Something Nice” challenge. In the video, Horn jokingly warned viewers to be kind before handing the spotlight to Dash, who introduced 365 with characteristic confidence.

“I’m usually a businessman,” he said, “but I wanted to be an artist and pay homage to real rock and roll. We did a rock record called 365. I’m proud of it.”

Dame Dash TikTok

Dash’s new album diverts attention from the mogul’s legal issues. In recent weeks, Dash has been ordered to review his assets to pay debts.

Under the court’s directive, Dash and his entity, Poppington LLC, must transfer ownership of Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC. He must also surrender his stakes in other ventures, including Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Lebanon Improvements LLC.

Even Dash’s intellectual property is at risk. The copyrights to films are now eligible for seizure.

The judge gave Dash until June 16 to file objections. If no objections were submitted, federal authorities would begin the process of seizing and auctioning his assets within 180 days. The proceeds would be used to settle the legal debt.

Despite these legal setbacks, Dame Dash is framing 365 as a creative rebirth. Whether the project becomes a critical or commercial success remains to be seen.