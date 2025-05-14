It feels like Dame Dash is having a fire sale with all of the assets he's been forced to move on from in recent memory.

As we mentioned earlier, he's got more debt to account for. They also happen to involve movies such as Dear Frank. He owes the project's director, Josh Webber, as well as Muddy Water Pictures, and Brooks $823,000. Moreover, Dash is facing an additional $4 million defamation suit thanks to comments he made about Webber. Because of all of this and more, Dame is filing for bankruptcy soon.

Brooks claims he owes an additional $100,000 in interest as a result. Overall, the only good thing about this is that Brooks won't be receiving any more than the $78,000 plus said interest. Horn is giving up her stakes in America Nu streaming network, the CEOByDash website, and the children’s book "Dusko Goes To Space." Dash will be handing over documents and company records too.

Dame Dash doesn't seem like he's going to find the light at the end of the tunnel soon, unfortunately. The rap mogul has a never-ending pile of debt on his plate, and it feels no progress has been made. But he's now going to be chipping away at it again thanks to a new court order.

