Dame Dash Forced To Sell More Assets To Satisfy Additional $78,000 Debt

BY Zachary Horvath 918 Views
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
It feels like Dame Dash is having a fire sale with all of the assets he's been forced to move on from in recent memory.

Dame Dash doesn't seem like he's going to find the light at the end of the tunnel soon, unfortunately. The rap mogul has a never-ending pile of debt on his plate, and it feels no progress has been made. But he's now going to be chipping away at it again thanks to a new court order.

Per AllHipHop, Dame Dash is being forced to cough up portions of The Dash Group among other assets. This will be to satisfy $78,000 that he's been dodging for a few years now. It involves another filmmaker (and author), Edwyna Brooks.

She sued Dash for copyright infringement in 2019, accusing him of distributing a film based on her Mafietta book series. She won said judgement a year later despite a countersuit from the Roc-A-Fella co-founder.

This situation also involves Dame Dash's wife, Raquel Horn. She's the one technically selling her shares in her husband's companies. The reason why is because she's the one that has 100% ownership of her shares.

Dame Dash Movies
Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

This has been a victory a longtime in the making for Edwyna Brooks as she sued Dash multiple times to get him to pay up. She also accused him of hiding assets and funneling money through shell companies.

Brooks claims he owes an additional $100,000 in interest as a result. Overall, the only good thing about this is that Brooks won't be receiving any more than the $78,000 plus said interest. Horn is giving up her stakes in America Nu streaming network, the CEOByDash website, and the children’s book "Dusko Goes To Space." Dash will be handing over documents and company records too.

As we mentioned earlier, he's got more debt to account for. They also happen to involve movies such as Dear Frank. He owes the project's director, Josh Webber, as well as Muddy Water Pictures, and Brooks $823,000. Moreover, Dash is facing an additional $4 million defamation suit thanks to comments he made about Webber. Because of all of this and more, Dame is filing for bankruptcy soon.

