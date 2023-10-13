Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Isn’t Interested In Signing To A Label

Megan Thee Stallion is still dealing with the fallout from a high profile legal battle with her former 1501 label. In particular, she's accused label head Carl Crawford of making decisions in an attempt to deliberately sabotage her career and withholding money that she was owed. Clearly, that's affected Megan's approach to the music industry. Now that she's returned to releasing new music she's elaborating on her approach to labels going forward.

Megan took to her Instagram live to share updates with fans and that included an explanation of how her new music is being handled. "This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she begins. Megan has only been a part of two new singles this year. The first was an appearance on Cardi B's "Bongos" which was released through Cardi's label Atlantic. Her other single is from the soundtrack for D*cks: The Musical, an upcoming film she's acting in. That song was released through production studio A24. Check out the clip from her Instagram live below.

Megan Thee Stallion Going Without A Label

She went on to explain where the funds for her new music are coming from. “And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf*cking Hot Girl Productions! The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Overnight, 1501 Entertainment hit back at Megan. She's requesting in court that the labels money be handled by a third party in the short term until their legal bindings are untangled. 1501 is describing the move as "bad faith and solely for harassment." What do you think of Megan releasing her new music independently? Let us know in the comment section below.

