Mick Jenkins Comes Back With A Hungry Attitude On "Wars & Rumors Of War (Freestyle)"

There are lot of mainstream acts that we want to hear new projects from in 2025. However, if we had to name maybe our most slept on name that we are dying to return, its Mick Jenkins. The Alabama-born and Chicago-raised rapper left fans off with a very worthwhile LP back in 2023 with The Patience. Last year, he treated fans to a deluxe, but outside of that, he had been quiet in terms of his solo material. He lent his talents to acts like TOBi, mynameisntjmack, KingTrey, and more.
But this week we are hopefully seeing the early steps to his full comeback with this "Wars & Rumors Of War (Freestyle)." Mick Jenkins is using this aggressive track to call out the pretenders he maybe sees in everyday life or in the rap game. "You shine a light and n****s translucent / Type crazy no Cam Newton /
These n****s ain't Panthers / These n****s ain't white hoods like Clan movements." On top of this, he making his presence felt, reminding everyone just how much of a force he is. "Secondhand n****s can't clock me / The s*** that I'm talking it's hours, no 15 minutes could ever just stop me / Know where I'm getting my power truthfully don't really deal in the probablys." Right now, this track is only on YouTube, and it may stay there despite the Thursday arrival of an EP called type s*** coming exclusively to the EVEN platform. But regardless, we are excited to hear Mick again and whatever else he decides to bless us with.
"Wars & Rumors Of War (Freestyle)" - Mick Jenkins
Quotable Lyrics:
Keep a beat like a pacemaker
Keep the heat we some peace makers go debate buddha
Place holders out here claiming ruler we going yard
Ferris Bueller got no regard for the new school I'm so appalled
Don't come at me with the Fisher Prices or the tissue paper no it's gon' dissolve
On the fringe I could never come in under par I'm over golf
