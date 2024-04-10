TOBi & Mick Jenkins Bring Some Top-Tier Writing To The Table On "Forgot We Were Seeds"

TOBi and Mick Jenkins are easily some of the most underrated MCs in the game as we speak. Both are able to write some top-flight raps, all while bring their distinct personalities to every track they lay down. The Nigerian native and Alabama-bred artists are teaming for just the second time in their careers, but you can tell they have effortless chemistry regardless. Speaking of which, the last time they were on the same song happened in 2021 with "Off The Drugs." These two are once again rekindling their relationship on lyrically-focused TOBi single called "Forgot We Were Seeds."

The last time we spoke about TOBi was for his 2023 album PANIC. That ended a three-year drought in between projects. For 2024, he is already off to a fast start, featuring on two singles "For Anybody" and "Back For Me." So, "Forgot We Were Seeds" is TOBI's first solo release. Outside of Mick Jenkins bringing tons of firepower to this song, the extremely-talented Dahi, formerly DJ Dahi, is laying down a funky boom bap instrumental.

Listen To "Forgot We Were Seeds" By TOBi & Mick Jenkins

As we mentioned, this song is filled with slick bars from both TOBi and Mick. The chorus also is excellently written too, "They tried to bury us and forgot we were seeds... Stay down through the lowest," TOBi sings. It's a hot girl summer 'cause we had 'em all winter ah... / They hate the world woke 'cause they love when you sleep n****," he raps on his verse. These are just a few of the gems sprinkled throughout the track, so be sure to listen for yourself above.

