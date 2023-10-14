TOBi Comes Back After Three Years With New Album “PANIC”

Nigerian-born and Canada-raised, TOBi, is back with a brand new tape for his listeners. They have been clamoring for it and for good reason. It has been three years since the last full-length release from him. That last album was ELEMENTS Vol.1 and before that was his debut in 2019 with STILL. TOBi specializes in the hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul genres. He does it all with a silky smooth voice on the mic. The anticipation for this latest tape, PANIC, began all the way back in September of last year.

The lead single was actually a song for the Netflix film, Do Revenge. It starred Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes and the movie and track came out on the same day. Following that, we would get seven more singles, so eight in total. Unfortunately, while the songs are well produced and performed with lots of charisma, the hype slowly trailed with nearly the entire album being put out little by little.

Listen To PANIC from TOBi

It is still a solid effort from TOBi, but there are only four new songs. Those are "Get Yours," "Time Out," "Protect You," and "How Much Longer?" Fans should still enjoy this project given how diverse the sounds are and the messages in the songs. Check it out for yourself on either Apple Music or Spotify.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from TOBi, PANIC? Is this the best project he has ever put out? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far?

PANIC Tracklist:

Someone I Knew Get Yours Flowers (feat. MAVI) Flatline (feat. Kenny Mason) Hoodwinked Move Time Out All Night Long (feat. Topaz Jones) She Loves Me Keep From Falling Protect You How Much Longer?

