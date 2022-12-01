Toronto’s TOBi has kept his momentum high this year. Though we’re slowly approaching the end of the year, he isn’t slowing down just yet. Today, he unveiled a new single titled, “Hoodwinked,” his follow-up to “She Loves Me.” On his new record, TOBi weaves his storytelling through a variety of flows and cadences over an adrenaline-pumping production fit for a festival stage.

In a statement, TOBi explained that his new single finds him tapping into a character of a child from a broken home. He also explained that the character allows him to explore the long-term effects of these issues.

“The character in the song is a child that upon witnessing issues in the home, it affects how he sees the world. He has a general distrust for systems and adults. What happens when the veil is lifted? As he gets older, he starts to see things for what they really are. He’s on a quest for truth. A very challenging quest. Process these complex emotions with big energy and set yourself free,” he explained.

Besides the release of his new single, TOBi will be performing in Ghana this December for the Afrochella festival. With “Hoodwinked” arriving before his set, hopefully, TOBi will treat the lucky fans in attendance to some snippets of new music.

TOBi released his last project, Elements Vol. 1 in October 2020, months after unleashing STILL+. Though he hasn’t set a release date for his project yet, we’re hoping to hear more tunes from the Nigerian-born star before 2022 wraps up.

Check out his latest single below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Game without me like a shoe with no lace

Now, you here tripping all over the place

Man, all this fake in the air got me holding my

Got me holding my breath ’till I’m blue in the face