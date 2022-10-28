Arguably one of the grooviest new releases this week comes from Toronto-based artist TOBi, who shared his “She Loves Me” track via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records on Friday (October 28).

Following his “Flowers” single and music video from earlier this month, this soulful new song is expected to appear on the singer’s forthcoming album, which has yet to receive an official release date.

“I wanted to make a song that was warm and celebrated sensuality,” the Nigerian-born recording artist said of his latest single. “I feel like nowadays people think being toxic is cool, and they should lean into it as if vulnerability is not in style. Truth will never go out of style.”

His lyrics clearly reflect his feelings as TOBi sings, “I’m a rocket man running outta fuel / If I do at least we making love on the moon / Imma turn you out when we get in tune / Each and every moment we rendezvous.”

Speaking on the song, he continued, “I’m just a real lover, I can’t help it, I gotta put that on record, for better or for worse. This song unlocks another dimension to my mind and artistry.”

Stream TOBi’s “She Loves Me” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what you’ve been streaming this New Music Friday down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch your body move when I’m touching you

Feel like Francis Ford, wanna make a movie

Like a quarterback who a runner you

Be always out of pocket but I love it, ouuu