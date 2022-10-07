This New Music Friday has seen arrivals from plenty of our favourite artists, including G Herbo, NBA YoungBoy, and Quavo + Takeoff. Another name to make their way on the list is TOBi, repping his home country of Canada with his “Flowers” single.

The song landed on streamers via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records and finds the 29-year-old both singing and rhyming over a guitar-driven beat.

“This is one of my favourite songs I’ve done. The definition of unapologetic soul music,” the Toronto-based recording artist said of his new single. “I wanted to tell a story of what it meant to be a man, growing and learning and dealing with my vices. Protecting my peace, while navigating the challenges of life.”

TOBi continued, “This song is a turning point in my mental journey. Addressing fears, seeking therapy, [and] paying homage to those who are living. It’s a lot to unpack in the verses but at the end of the day it feels so good to be alive and creating and I’m grateful for every moment.”

Look out for the Nigerian-born artist’s forthcoming album, due out soon, and stream his “Flowers” single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I, changed the game ‘cuz this game here not at all fair

Brought my dogs out from the rain cuz ain’t no one care

Why they wait to give you flowers when you cannot smell

Why they wait to lift you up when they your pallbearers