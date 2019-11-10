TOBi
- SongsTOBi & Mick Jenkins Bring Some Top-Tier Writing To The Table On "Forgot We Were Seeds"TOBi and Mick pen straight bars. ByZachary Horvath1437 Views
- MixtapesTOBi Comes Back After Three Years With New Album "PANIC"TOBi poured his heart out into this project. ByZachary Horvath747 Views
- SongsTOBi Teases His New Album With "Hoodwinked"TOBi builds anticipation for his forthcoming project with his latest single, "Hoodwinked." ByAron A.1.7K Views
- SongsTOBi Gears Up For His Forthcoming Album With "She Loves Me" SingleThe Toronto-based artist's new song is all about celebrating sensuality and vulnerability.ByHayley Hynes1236 Views
- SongsTOBi Drops Off "Flowers" Single & Visual Ahead Of Upcoming Album"This is one of my favorite songs I’ve done. The definition of unapologetic soul music," the Toronto-based recording artist said of his latest release.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- NewsTOBi Drops Off Quick EP "Shall I Continue?"TOBi unveils three new songs as part of his new EP, "Shall I Continue?"ByAron A.1.9K Views
- NewsTOBi & Jazz Cartier Link Up For Wavy New Banger "Woah"TOBi and Jazz Cartier display incredible chemistry on "Woah."ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views
- NewsTOBi & Mick Jenkins Link On "Off The Drugs"TOBi and Mick Jenkins kick back and vibe with their new collaboration "Off The Drugs." ByMitch Findlay3.1K Views
- NewsTOBi & Baby Rose Wind Down On "Come As You Are"Toronto meets Atlanta on Tobi & Baby Rose's smooth new single. ByAron A.1489 Views
- NewsTOBi Radiates Summer Energy On "Don't Touch!"TOBi's "Don't Touch!" arrives just in time for summer, with the help of KAYTRANADA and BADBADNOTGOODByJoe Abrams1.9K Views
- NewsTOBi Releases New Single "Family Matters" With Flo MilliTOBi releases his new single "Family Matters" featuring Flo Milli.ByAlex Zidel1.8K Views
- NewsTOBi Connects With Maxo Kream For "Made Me Everything Pt. 2"TOBi enlists Maxo Kream for a continuation of "Made Me Everything," which features some new bars from both parties. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- NewsTOBi Sheds Light On Protests In Nigeria With The Release Of New ProjectTOBi releases his new project, "Elements Vol. 1" along with a statement reflecting on the ongoing protests in Nigeria.ByAron A.2.2K Views
- NewsTOBi Reflects On Life & Relationships On "Shine"TOBi drops a brand new single off of his forthcoming project, "Elements Vol. 1."ByAron A.1.8K Views
- NewsTOBi Releases His Latest Single "Made Me Everything"TOBi unveils his uplifting new single, "Made Me Everything."ByAron A.2.1K Views
- NewsTOBi Delivers Jazzy New Single "Dollas And Cents"TOBi delivers his latest single, "Dollas And Cents" with a new visual.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- NewsTOBi Recruits Jazz Cartier, Shad, & More For "24 (Toronto Remix)"TOBi was joined by fellow Torontonians Jazz Cartier, Shad, Haviah Mighty, and Ejji Smith on the "Toronto remix" of his track, "24."ByLynn S.2.1K Views
- NewsTOBi Enlists Kemba For The Ultra Smooth "180" RemixTOBi & Kemba collide on the remix to "180" remix.ByAron A.2.1K Views
- NewsTOBi Taps The Game For Emotional Remix Of "City Blues"The Game and TOBi unite for a reflective update to "City Blues." ByMitch Findlay5.0K Views
- SongsTOBi Teams Up With Sango & Wax Roof On "Faces"TOBi drops off a new track.ByMilca P.2.2K Views