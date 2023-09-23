Tobi Lou And FARADA Prove They Are A Great Duo With “Perish Blue (Fall Tour)”

Tobi Lou and FARADA are a duo you might not know, but they are one you will want to continue to hear from. The Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised rapper is a dynamic and multi-talented artist. He can spit some goofy and playful bars but also sing some heartfelt lyrics. On top of that, you have FARADA's wavy, R&B, and trappy beats that will have you floating on a cloud. You can trace their works together back to earlier this year.

They already have two full projects together in just nine months. The first offering came out on March 31 and it was called, Baggy Weather (Mini Version). Following that was 'Decent released back on June 30. While those were straightforward outputs, the last handful is a little more unconventional. It all started with tobi lou and FARADA's single "Fee." Since then, they have gone on to add new tracks over the past month.

Listen To Perish Blue (Fall Tour) From Tobi Lou And FARADA

Fast forward to September 22, and we are now on the eighth track, with the most recent title being "Come See Me Live." However, when a new track is added to the list, it earns a new title to what has now become an album of sorts. Perish Blue (Fall Tour) is what tobi lou and FARADA have chosen. "Come See Me Live" is another enjoyable listen from this wavy duo and we can only expect more to come from them in the coming weeks.

What are your initial thoughts on this newest version of the original Caturday EP, Perish Blue (Fall Tour), from tobi lou and FARADA? Is this an underrated duo? Do you like the newest song, "Come See Live," that was added? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Perish Blue (Fall Tour) Tracklist:

Come See Me Live Cobra with Young Thug Block Losing You Caturday Meteorite Roller Coaster Fee

