tobi lou & Young Thug’s “Cobra” Is Among The Waviest New Singles This Week

Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised artist tobi lou can most easily be referred to as simply that: an artist. To try to put his melodic tendencies, production approaches, and always diverse musical toolbox into a specific mold would take away from his appeal. Moreover, he's been building something very special with assistance from producer FARADA with singles that he's stacked on top of each other with each release, like a slowly-building album. One of their last releases was "Losing You," and now they've come through with a genre-fusing odyssey with none other than Young Thug: "Cobra."

Furthermore, the song is actually quite the long and progressive journey, with compellingly shifting structures and aesthetics. Sometimes, tobi lou's soft croons and pitched-up vocal licks work with gentle guitar strums to craft an R&B jam. Other times, Thugger's expressive inflections and faster flows bounce off sharp snares to make for a chill trap banger. There's even house-inspired sections that give "Cobra" some unexpected hits of club-like energy, and it moves through all these phases with ease. Whether it's thanks to the interesting vocal sample choices such as Soulja Boy or the consistently low-key timbres for all the production elements, its versatility doesn't detract its high-impact structure.

tobi lou, FARADA & Young Thug's "Cobra": Stream

Meanwhile, the "Caturday" multi-hyphenate's consistent releases, week in and week out, are building up to a big splash. It's unclear if there will be another project, or if they're just dropping the whole thing little by little. Either way, if you weren't tapped into the former baseball player's career yet, then let 2023 be the year. If you haven't heard "Cobra" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug, FARADA, and tobi lou.

Quotable Lyrics

You got me feel like I just hit the lottery

When I’m with you I feel something come out of me

I be thinking way too much like I’m Socrates

She gave me head like I had a lobotomy (I don’t know why)

