tobi lou & Young Thug’s “Cobra” Is Among The Waviest New Singles This Week

The Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised multi-hyphenate is building something big with his recent singles with FARADA.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised artist tobi lou can most easily be referred to as simply that: an artist. To try to put his melodic tendencies, production approaches, and always diverse musical toolbox into a specific mold would take away from his appeal. Moreover, he's been building something very special with assistance from producer FARADA with singles that he's stacked on top of each other with each release, like a slowly-building album. One of their last releases was "Losing You," and now they've come through with a genre-fusing odyssey with none other than Young Thug: "Cobra."

Furthermore, the song is actually quite the long and progressive journey, with compellingly shifting structures and aesthetics. Sometimes, tobi lou's soft croons and pitched-up vocal licks work with gentle guitar strums to craft an R&B jam. Other times, Thugger's expressive inflections and faster flows bounce off sharp snares to make for a chill trap banger. There's even house-inspired sections that give "Cobra" some unexpected hits of club-like energy, and it moves through all these phases with ease. Whether it's thanks to the interesting vocal sample choices such as Soulja Boy or the consistently low-key timbres for all the production elements, its versatility doesn't detract its high-impact structure.

tobi lou, FARADA & Young Thug's "Cobra": Stream

Meanwhile, the "Caturday" multi-hyphenate's consistent releases, week in and week out, are building up to a big splash. It's unclear if there will be another project, or if they're just dropping the whole thing little by little. Either way, if you weren't tapped into the former baseball player's career yet, then let 2023 be the year. If you haven't heard "Cobra" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug, FARADA, and tobi lou.

Quotable Lyrics
You got me feel like I just hit the lottery
When I’m with you I feel something come out of me
I be thinking way too much like I’m Socrates
She gave me head like I had a lobotomy (I don’t know why)

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.