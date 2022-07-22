genre bending
- Songstobi lou & Young Thug's "Cobra" Is Among The Waviest New Singles This WeekThe Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised multi-hyphenate is building something big with his recent singles with FARADA.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesColdxman Makes His Mark With Debut Album, "Amor Fati"While this is the New York resident's debut, he's long been an accomplished musician and mind, and that experiences comes through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDeante' Hitchcock's First Single Of 2023, "U Were Right I Was Wrong" Is HereThe Grammy-nominated artist's new song arrived yesterday via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRuss & Ed Sheeran Step Out For A Wild Night On The Town In "Are You Entertained" Video: WatchStream Russ' latest single in collaboration with Ed Sheeran below.By Hayley Hynes