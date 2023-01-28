Previously described as “hip-hop’s real certified lover boy,” Deante’ Hitchcock is heating things up ahead of Valentine’s Day with his first single of 2023. On Friday (January 27), the Atlanta-based artist dropped off “U Were Right I Was Wrong,” and many listeners haven’t been able to get it out of their heads since.

The recent release tells the story of the lyricist and his partner in the midst of an argument. “Do ya love me? / Say ya do and won’t put nothing else above me,” he flirtatiously requests early in the first verse.

Rapper Deante Hitchcock performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Later in the song, Hitchcock insists that “all the pretty girls round the world, they gon’ feel us” before explicitly launching into his second verse.

“I’mma d*ck ya down, I’mma d*ck ya down yeah / Without the sex I’d love ya still,” he rhymes at that point. “I’mma love you right like Johnny Gil / Shoutout

Houston, Texas keep it trill.”

According to a press release, Hitchcock has a “slew of new music” dropping throughout 2023. Last year, his biggest arrivals were a single, “Alone,” as well as his Valentine’s-themed EP, Everyday The 14th.

Finally, he closed out 2022 with a two-pack effort – Callin’ All My Children. This saw the rising star getting in touch with his southern roots and retro influences. Besides putting his own talent to work, Deante’ also called on Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie.

Stream Deante’ Hitchcock’s “U Were Right I Was Wrong” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more fresh release recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update.

Quotable Lyrics:

Do ya love me

Say ya do and won’t put nothing else above me

You seen my good seen my bad seen my ugly

But even still you ain’t never seemed to judge me

I must be lucky