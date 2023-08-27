Tobi Lou And FARADA Team Up For Another Project “Caturday”

Multi-talented artist tobi lou and producer FARADA went back to the studio for their third collaboration. This time, it is in the form of an EP called Caturday. Before this the duo put out two shorter albums this year, ‘Decent and Baggy Weather (Mini Version). The chemistry is here once again for four tracks at around the 15-minute mark.

The beats fit tobi lou’s laid-back and playful style. Lou is also displaying his singing voice and rapping abilities across each track. Some of the songs have a somber tone adding more emotional weight. It makes for an easy-breezy listen that fans are sure to be excited about.

Read More: Steve Harvey Reportedly Fires Social Media Manager Over Divorce Rumors, Viral Comedian Tweet

Tobi Lou Is An Interesting Talent

Tobi Lou might be one of the most intriguing artists in rap. He was born in Nigeria and lived there for just a short amount of time. He and his family then relocated to Chicago still as a youngster. The influences behind Lou’s music were inspired by the musical superstars that the city is so well known for. The biggest artists that Lou has brought up are Kanye West and Common, who are both great models to look up to. Since his popularity has grown, he has gone on to work with the likes of Polo G, Damian Lillard (Dame D.O.L.L.A), Chief Keef, and Saba. All of these big names appear on his 2023 album ‘Decent, which is also a team effort with FARADA.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP from tobi lou and FARADA called Caturday? Do you enjoy it when these two collaborate on a project together? Which song is their best work? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Caturday Tracklist:

Caturday Meteorite Roller Coaster Fee

Read More: Azealia Banks Says Beyonce Is “Nasty,” While Nicki Minaj Is “Chic, Stylish, Sexy, At Ease…”