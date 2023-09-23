Chris Brown Receives $2 Million Lawsuit Over Popeyes Chicken Loan

As if his dog attack lawsuit wasn't enough, now Chris Brown has another bizarre case to attend to in court. Moreover, the filing comes from a bank that allegedly loaned him money to purchase two Popeyes Chicken locations, according to The Blast. City National Bank filed the lawsuit in the singer's state of residence, California, and detailed that the loan went to a group of individuals. Interestingly enough, apparently The-Dream is caught up in this as well, although no details emerged as to what he will have to be accountable for. "As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest," the suit states, adding that the bank has sought this repayment since 2018.

Furthermore, given that this is a collection case, Chris Brown will probably be forced to pay this amount promptly. That's because, with the nature of the case in mind, City National Bank won a default judgement against the Virginia native. As such, it looks like they're not concerned about too much else other than just retrieving their cut of the cash. Still, if he wants to challenge this, it may be more of an uphill battle than he might expect.

Chris Brown Performing In Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: American singer Chris Brown performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on March 1, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images)

However, none of this legal drama compares to the artist drama that the "How We Roll" star engaged with recently. For those unaware, Tinashe recently ruffled some feathers by expressing regret over collaborating with Chris Brown. This prompted him to claim no one's even able to name five songs of hers, and many others came to his defense. Just as many people championed the Kentucky singer and her honesty.

Meanwhile, during a recent on-the-street conversation with TMZ, Tinashe said that this all blew out of proportion. She's open to having a conversation with the 34-year-old and hashing things out, as her comments weren't as antagonistic as they seemed in headlines. We'll see if that pans out into anything positive in the future or if they'll go their separate ways for good. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chris Brown.

