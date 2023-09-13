Chris Brown Says He Believes Himself To Be A “Good Person”

Chris Brown says that he’s confident that he’s a “good person,” but isn’t concerned whether the public feels the same way. He spoke about his image during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on the former NFL star’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The topic began with Sharpe bringing up the idea of redemption as a celebrity.

“Yeah, so I smile,” Brown said, when Sharpe mentioned him still being able to make money. “I think people think I have a careless outlook on it. It’s not that I have a careless outlook. It’s that I don’t care to make you believe that I’m a great person or a good person,” he said. From there, he explained that he doesn’t put up with nonsense. “I try to stay in my lane, get outta the way, don’t bother nobody. But I’m not gonna take no nonsense.”

Chris Brown In Court

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: R&B singer Chris Brown (C) appears in court for a probation violation hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos (R) in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Brown has been ordered to remain jailed without bail until another court hearing set for May 9. Brown has been on probation since pleading guilty to assaulting his then girlfriend, singer Rihanna, after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009. He has been in anger management treatment program and performing community service requirements. Brown and his bodyguard Christopher Hollosy are also facing misdemeanor simple assault charges after from an incident outside the W hotel in Washington D.C. last October. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to the idea of Brown considering himself a good person. When the clip was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, one user wrote: “Uh that’s the reputation you got we didn’t give it to you. Those are your actions tf.” Another commented: “I mean from pattern behavior of abuse and colorism issues going on idk what to say to that cause let’s not forget about those darskin women who was supposed to be VIP and all the darkskin women didn’t get accepted and even Chris’s ppl said no darkskin ppl allowed from what she said so idk but aye the darkskin squad still gonna take up for him so.”

Chris Brown On His Public Image

Others defended the controversial singer. ”Everyone in the industry who has worked with Chris loves him. I think that says a lot. Their opinion of him outweigh the opinions of strangers who hate him,” one argued.

