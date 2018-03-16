public image
- MusicChris Brown Says He Believes Himself To Be A “Good Person”Chris Brown doesn't care what the public thinks about him.By Cole Blake
- SocietyGucci Outlines New Policies To Regain Ground Lost During "Blackface Fiasco"Gucci outlines its post-blackface vision for the future.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoe Budden Calls BS On Jussie Smollett's Story: "Show Me Footage & I'll Shut TF Up"He claims the rhetoric might be exploiting the public's emotions.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Offers His Condolences To Kate Spade's FamilyKanye West sparks the conversation on mental health.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoyner Lucas Defends Chris Brown & Labels Him "Best To Ever Do It"Joyner Lucas comes to Chris Brown's defense in a charged up video posted on Instagarm.By Devin Ch