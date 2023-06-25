Hip-hop heads were left seriously satisfied with this New Music Friday’s roster of releases. Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album seems to be leading the way. Of course, we also received a sophomore effort from Coi Leray. In addition to that, we’ve seen a celebratory project from a recently freed Boosie Badazz, and a handful of new singles that we found worthy of our R&B Season playlist update.

The first comes from Chris Brown, who obviously came through on his promise to bring the heat this season. His “Summer Too Hot” single finds the father of three unleashing salacious lines. “Summer too hot not to f**k it up /

Is the mood right? (Ayy) Is it wet enough? / I got a new ride, guess I levelled up / Let me wet it up just a few times,” he sings. As expected, fans of the R&B sensation are already eating the song up, and can’t wait for more from Breezy.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Next up we hear from Muni Long, who continues to champion her Grammy Award-winning “Hrs & Hrs” single. This time around, she brought Usher onto the track to vocally float alongside her. On the remix, both artists sensually sing about their undying love. Prior to the track’s official debut on DSPs this weekend, Muni joined the Texas native on stage at his Lovers & Friends festival to perform their version of her 2021 fan favourite.

Our final pick of the day comes from the booked and busy Keyshia Cole, who’s been heavily promoting her new biopic over the past few weeks. Her “Forever Is A Thing” single hit streamers on Friday, and finds the songstress emotionally reflecting on the tumultuous relationship she had with her mother prior to her death, among other things. Tap into our full R&B Season round-up, exclusively on Spotify above. Are there any new arrivals you think we might have missed? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

