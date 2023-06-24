The talk of the industry as of late has been mostly centred around how hip-hop has failed to produce a No. 1 single so far in 2023. Clearly, artists have heard the chatter and put in work since coming to this realiziation. This week’s batch of New Music Friday (June 23) arrivals is hotter than any others in recent memory. Unsurprisingly, Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album is getting all the love at the top of today’s Fire Emoji playlist, with “Oh U Went” featuring Drake taking the first spot.

After that we have the second collaboration from Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj and 23-year-old Ice Spice. Following the “Princess Diana (Remix),” the new arrival is called “Barbie World.“ It’s due to appear on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Another noteworthy Thugger title, “Want Me Dead” featuring 21 Sav comes after, as well as Stormzy and Fredo’s hot new “Toxic Trait” single. Elsewhere, fans of the late Juice WRLD were happy to hear his voice posthumously once again. This time he appeared on Lyrical Lemonade’s “Doomsday” alongside Cordae.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The rap divas are getting plenty of love today as well. We’re celebrating BIA’s work with Busta Rhymes on “BEACH BALL” plus Coi Leray’s “Spend It” featuring Saucy Santana. Speaking of the Boston-born baddie, she shared her sophomore album this weekend, from which we’ve also added “No Angels” with Lola Brooke to our round-up. A few noteworthy solo efforts that caught our attention are Key Glock’s “Presidential Rolex” and Thugger’s “Jonesboro,” as well as Lil Tjay’s reflection on his near-fatal shooting throughout “June 22nd.”

Our final picks for your streaming consideration are Finesse2tymes’ wild new “Shiesty” joint featuring Kali and Sexyy Red, and another posthumous track from King Von called “Robberies.” Check out today’s Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify above. Which of our latest additions is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back tomorrow for more HNHH release recommendations on our R&B Season playlist.

