Saba, Mick Jenkins, & IDK Stop By For Their Version Of The "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle"

Rap never seems to run out of tremendous rhymers and writers. Rappers like Saba, Mick Jenkins, and IDK all need to be in the conversation of some of the best in the modern-day landscape. All three have very underrated careers due to their middling exposure to hip-hop fans. But calling them that does not feel right because of how talented they all are. To flex their skills, Saba and the gang dropped some sick verses for their edition of the "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle."

The energy drink company started this freestyle series about one year ago. If you have not been keeping track, Red Bull is now up to their eleventh installment. The cool thing about these cyphers is that it is all done in one take and every rapper has to navigate the same instrumental. However, that is no problem for Saba, Mick, and IDK.

Read More: North West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard, Kim Kardashian Reacts

Listen To "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle" By Saba, Mick Jenkins, & IDK

All three rap with high energy and bravado, while also spitting some introspective bars as well. Take some of Saba's opening lines for example, "All I wanted in this life was a few thousand a month / Just enough to get by, feed two mouths and a son... They rather us savages, the city is as sad as they come / On the run, we hit the hotel, a few towels and a blunt." It is really hard to choose the best verse, so check it out to see who you feel gave it their all.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle" by Saba, Mick Jenkins, and IDK? Who had the better showing on this cypher and why? Who would like to hear an album from this year? If you had to rank these three rappers in order from talented to least talented, how would do it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Saba, Mick Jenkins, and IDK. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come my way like a deacon white gloves if you reaching

And I’m practice what I’m preaching

These n****s can’t hold water

Been a cactus all four seasons who gone hold a flame to me

Jango Fett these n****s all the same to me

Can’t go left we already know yo game homie

Read More: Killer Mike Faces Fan Criticism For Resurfaced Documentary Clip