Killer Mike Faces Fan Criticism For Giving Bad Advice To A Child

Killer Mike has had a big 2024 so far already. Earlier this month he took home a sweep of hip-hop Grammys for his new album MICHAEL and its standout track "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS." But his big night was pretty quickly interrupted by an incident that occurred backstage after his celebration. That resulted in him being arrested and led out of the event in handcuffs. Video of him being taken out hit the internet shortly after and left fans seeking out an explanation.

In the weeks that followed Mike hit up numerous talk shows and radio spots. There he discussed his big win and subsequent arrest. But as he's known to do he sparked some controversy during a handful of his appearances for various comments. That got fans looking into his past where one person on Twitter honed in on a clip from his Netflix docuseries Trigger Warning. In the clip, Mike is speaking to a classroom full of children and gives one kid in particular some controversial advice. “You owe your parents not to dream big. You owe it to your parents to dream practical and start making money as soon as you can. You’re not going to be able to be president,” Mike says. Check out the full video below.

Clip From "Trigger Warning With Killer Mike" Resurfaces Online

After enough fans responded to the clip, Killer Mike himself posted a reply. But to the dismay of many fans he seemingly dodged the actual issue at hand. Instead Mike chose to focus on semantics. "it is important u know all the facts. That beautiful Black boy is Canadian and he can NEVER be POTUS however he can be Prime Minister of Canada," his response tweet reads.

Along his recent press tour Mike has beefed with Kai Cenat, argued with the hosts on The View and made some controversial claims about marriage on a radio show. What do you think of the comments Killer Mike made to a classroom full of children in his Trigger Warning show? Let us know in the comment section below.

