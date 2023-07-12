With each release, Mick Jenkins has continued to prove that he is one of hip hop’s most creative lyricists. With three studio albums, multiple mixtapes and new music on the way, the Chicago rapper has set himself apart from his contemporaries. He is known for his distinctly deep voice, thought-provoking rhymes, and conceptual approach to music. Outspoken in his lyrics, Mick Jenkins has never been one to shy away from rapping about political issues and social injustices. His music strikes a balance between conscious lyricism and introspective poetry that captures listeners.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, and raised in Chicago, Mick Jenkins began releasing mixtapes during his college years. Although he later dropped, his early output led to the release of his debut project, 2012’s The Mickstape. The following year, he released 2013’s Trees & Truths, a conceptual mixtape that utilized trees as an extended metaphor to discuss a range of topics. The project laid the foundation for his breakout mixtape the following year, The Water[s], exposing hip-hop fans to Mick Jenkins’s unique style of lyricism.

Mick Jenkins Refreshing Breakout, The Water[s]

In 2014, Mick Jenkins released his fourth mixtape, The Water[s]. Much like Trees & Truths, it was a conceptual work that made use of water as its primary motif. On The Water[s], Mick Jenkins refined his rapping style, creating a signature sound. The mixtape arrived during a post-Acid Rap Chicago scene where non-drill rappers started to shine, bringing balance to a city’s reputation for violent music. Songs like “Martyrs” and “Jazz” exemplified the soul and substance of the mixtape’s lyrical content and production. The Water[s] featured Joey Bada$$, as well as Chicago artists including Jean Deaux, The Mind, and Noname, all of whom are close collaborators with Mick. The project gained Mick Jenkins a cult following and recognition as one of the most exciting new artists at the time.

A Knack for Experimentation

In addition to his skills as a rapper and songwriter, Mick Jenkins has a distinct ear for production. The Water[s] saw him rapping over spacious yet modern production, and he continued to experiment with his sound on future releases. His 2015 EP, Wave[s] displayed his versatility with melodic dance songs and glitchy beats, testing different flows and cadences.

Mick Jenkins’s 2016 debut album, The Healing Component was a culmination of his skill, imagination, and knack for experimentation. The album was centered around themes of love, applying it to personal relationships between himself and others. It blended multiple genres, including hip-hop, R&B, electronic, and jazz, all with the help of close collaborators. The Healing Component included production from the likes of Kaytranada, THEMpeople, Sango, and BADBADNOTGOOD. His second album, 2018’s Pieces of a Man further showcased Mick’s ability to shine over any type of production with intricate bars and passionate melodies.

He Has a New Album on the Way

Each new album is an exciting glimpse into the mind and soul of Mick Jenkins as he carefully arranges his albums with a fully realized concept. He has continued to release critically acclaimed albums that have their own artistic vision. Almost 9 years since The Water[s], Mick Jenkins has gone on to innovate. In the 2020s, he has so far released the fun Circus EP and the poignant Elephant In The Room album. Mick Jenkins’s catalog continues to grow with the announcement of his fourth album, The Patience. Slated for an August 18 release date, the album will feature the recently released lead single, “Smoke Break-Dance” featuring JID. Based on the fact that he consistently impresses fans with each release, a new Mick Jenkins album will likely solidify the legacy that he has already created.

