- TVWho Is Sukihana?Get familiar with Sukihana and her incredible rise to fame. ByAron A.3.1K Views
- MusicMick Jenkins: Crafting Sonic Poetry Through RapThroughout his career, Mick Jenkins has continued to release critically acclaimed albums that have their own artistic vision.ByWyatt Westlake492 Views
- MusicThe Evolution Of Jadakiss: From Mixtapes to Mainstream SuccessThe LOX rapper is highly respected among hip hop's greats. We look back at the evolution of Jadakiss.ByWyatt Westlake963 Views
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar On His Vulnerability Throughout "Mr. Morale" Album: "It Was Tough For Me"The father of two joined W Magazine's Briana Younger to reflect on his most recent release and some important life lessons.ByHayley Hynes2.2K Views
- RelationshipsKhloe Kardashian Slams W Magazine, Confirms Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are A CoupleKhloe Kardashian confirms that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are actually a couple.ByCole Blake5.1K Views
- Original ContentWho Is Money Man? Everything To Know About The "24" RapperThe prolific MC is seeing his hard work pay off as he reaches mainstream success.ByIsaiah Cane16.5K Views
- SportsBaker Mayfield Admits To Craving Revenge On Hue JacksonMayfield didn't like how Jackson went to Cincinnati.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- MusicJ. Cole Talks "Middle Child" Follow-Up, Reputation, & "Disneyland" Dreamers 3J. Cole reflects on artistic self-assessment in an extensive profile. ByMitch Findlay6.2K Views
- SocietySnapchat Pulled In Over 400,000 Voters By Adding Button On User Profile PagesSnapchat helped attract young voters to the polls. ByChantilly Post1.5K Views
- MusicCardi B's Nicki Minaj Attack Actually Increased Her Fashion Week DemandCardi B is actually being embraced by Fashion Week designers around the world.ByAlex Zidel6.0K Views
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Is The Return Of Slim Shady, Says IlladaproducerIlladaproducer produced four tracks on "Kamikaze."ByAron A.19.0K Views
- MusicLil Pump's Lawyer Claims Rapper Was Profiled During Miami ArrestLil Pump's attorney speaks on his client's recent arrest for driving with an invalid license.ByAron A.4.9K Views
- EntertainmentRihanna's New Documentary To Be Released In The Fall, According to Peter BergThe production is always ready for viewing.ByZaynab2.7K Views
- MusicDiddy Calls Out Entertainment Industry For Lack Of Investment In Black ExecutivesDiddy speaks on the entertainment industry's lack of investment in Black entrepreneurs.ByAron A.2.1K Views
- MusicYBN Nahmir Speaks On YBN Movement & His Influences In XXL Freshman ProfileYBN Nahmir explains what the XXL Freshman List means to him.ByAlex Zidel1470 Views
- MusicWifisfuneral Looks To Prove Himself In XXL Freshman InterviewWifisfuneral earned his place on the Freshman List.ByMatthew Parizot1191 Views
- MusicKanye West Opens Up About Trump & Being Cancelled In New InterviewKanye West explains his behavior leading up to "Ye."ByMatthew Parizot8.2K Views
- MusicJ.I.D Explains The Value Of Authenticity In His XXL Freshman ProfileJ.I.D shares what got him his spot on the Freshmen List.ByMatthew Parizot2.7K Views
- MusicSmokepurpp Speaks On His Background & Influences In XXL Freshman ProfileSmokepurpp explains himself in his XXL interview.ByMatthew Parizot1.9K Views
- MusicSyd On Odd Future & Her Sexuality: "Everybody Was Gay The Whole Time"Syd speaks on her experiences and inspiring others.ByMatthew Parizot24.9K Views
- Music50 Cent Thinks Ja Rule Is The Reason His Instagram Is Disabled Again50 Cent threatens to leave Instagram... again.ByAlex Zidel11.5K Views