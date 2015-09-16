The Water[s]
- MusicMick Jenkins: Crafting Sonic Poetry Through RapThroughout his career, Mick Jenkins has continued to release critically acclaimed albums that have their own artistic vision.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentMick Jenkins Is Top Five With The PenA conversation with Mick Jenkins.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMick Jenkins Announces New Project "or more... the frustration"Mick Jenkins is about to deliver another dope project.By Aron A.
- NewsOn The Come Up: Mick JenkinsHotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up" returns for a third season.By Rose Lilah