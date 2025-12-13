Joe Budden Thinks Drake Needs To Drop "Heat" After New 21 Savage Collab

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
It seems like Drake and 21 Savage's "MR RECOUP" off of 21's new album "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?" did not impress Joe Budden.

Joe Budden has been a longtime critic of his former opponent Drake, a trend that will seemingly never die out. Recently, he and his self-titled podcast's cohosts reacted to 21 Savage's new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, and he had some curious thoughts to share about its Drizzy collab, "MR RECOUP."

"I don't have anything positive to say about that song," Budden remarked before slightly contradicting himself. "So I'm going to reserve thought. But I do think it was important for Drake to be featured on this project. And I think in sequencing, if you just letting it rock, then maybe you won't be mad at it. The beat, it fits. It's not my particular favorite on there. I thought that Drake probably... It's time for the heat, man. Enough of this. I just knew that Drake on 21 Savage's album meant more than this. 21 dropping after their album together, I expected 21 to be on some s**t. Which he was, to me. I just think that two of them together means more than what they did here."

"They could've took that moment... Not to compare it, 'cause I hate to compare it," he continued, as caught by Victor Baez on Twitter. "But the moment that Drake made with J. Cole, 'First Person Shooter'? The moment that Kendrick [Lamar] made on 'Like That,' on somebody else's s**t? Like, you can make a moment on somebody else's s**t. Missed opportunity to me."

Drake Joe Budden Beef

Joe Budden's recent criticisms of Drake's music follow a long history of distaste, which resulted in diss tracks almost a decade ago. They still have some beef, even if Joe will conceded here and there. But Budden still isn't a fan of the 6ix God's output. We doubt the rapper and podcaster will be a fan of the Toronto superstar's upcoming ICEMAN album.

"I think that what goes up has to come down,” he recently said on the Impaulsive podcast. “That’s not a Drake thing. I think he was just on such a streak that, at some point, it had to come down... The quality of music [after 2018's Scorpion]. We're not talking about streams or success. Hearing somebody that did everything he did from So Far Gone up to that point and then listening to everything that came after that just didn't sound like the same person to me."

