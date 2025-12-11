DJ Akademiks Hints That Drake May Be Dropping "ICEMAN" Soon

With the clock on 2025 striking zero soon, Drake fans are still anxiously wondering where ICEMAN is. But DJ Akademiks is here to quell those worries with a reassuring message. In a series of tweets obtained by XXL, the independent hip-hop journalist flexes on the rapper's behalf while simultaneously restating that the album is on the way.

"Damn .. yall n****s really miss Drake... I'll let him kno," he began last night (Dec. 10). In a separate post he wrote, "All the haters done change their tune .. maybe yall were right all he needed to do was to fall back n let yall realize ain't sh*t popping out here without hm and now yall all remember the glory days huh..."

Akademiks signed off with a short be promising message: "[ice emoji] so soon."

While it's not a release date nor an album cover reveal, it's good to know that Drake and those in his inner circle are keeping fans ready. After all, it's been over two years since his last solo album which is For All The Dogs.

That project and most of his others in the last few years, haven't left much to be desired. But given that he's coming off a big loss, maybe we will hear the most focused version of him since the mid-2010s.

Read More: Diddy Sold Us The Mogul Myth

What Do We Know About Drake's ICEMAN?

Although, it is worth noting that the potential lead singles to ICEMAN have come and gone. "What Did I Miss?" was a pretty mild cut with more "meh" commentary on the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle.

His joint with Central Cee, "Which One," didn't do much to build that much excitement. Lastly, his blending of genres on "DOG HOUSE" with Julia Wolf and Yeat was all over the place, but not in an interesting way.

We have received some snippets since then, including one earlier this month. But for most, Drake still has to show that he's still got it. It feels like people say this a lot when it comes to his albums, but this could be his most important one yet.

He will more than likely do numbers and get approval from his staunch defenders. But whether or not the rap community will mess with it is an entirely different story. You especially have to consider that his lawsuit and loss to UMG has hurt his reputation.

So, it's safe to say that the hip-hop world is watching.

December 12 could in fact be the day, though. A collaborative merch drop with Marvel and OVO is dropping then. Drake's album title does partially refer to Marvel character of the same name, who's "real" name is Robert Louis "Bobby" Drake.