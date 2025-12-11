DJ Akademiks Hints That Drake May Be Dropping "ICEMAN" Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 736 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_17269939 (1)
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams via Imagn Images
Johnny Manziel and DJ Akademiks have been teasing Drake's "ICEMAN" a lot in the last few months, and the latter has the latest update.

With the clock on 2025 striking zero soon, Drake fans are still anxiously wondering where ICEMAN is. But DJ Akademiks is here to quell those worries with a reassuring message. In a series of tweets obtained by XXL, the independent hip-hop journalist flexes on the rapper's behalf while simultaneously restating that the album is on the way.

"Damn .. yall n****s really miss Drake... I'll let him kno," he began last night (Dec. 10). In a separate post he wrote, "All the haters done change their tune .. maybe yall were right all he needed to do was to fall back n let yall realize ain't sh*t popping out here without hm and now yall all remember the glory days huh..."

Akademiks signed off with a short be promising message: "[ice emoji] so soon."

While it's not a release date nor an album cover reveal, it's good to know that Drake and those in his inner circle are keeping fans ready. After all, it's been over two years since his last solo album which is For All The Dogs.

That project and most of his others in the last few years, haven't left much to be desired. But given that he's coming off a big loss, maybe we will hear the most focused version of him since the mid-2010s.

Read More: Diddy Sold Us The Mogul Myth

What Do We Know About Drake's ICEMAN?

Although, it is worth noting that the potential lead singles to ICEMAN have come and gone. "What Did I Miss?" was a pretty mild cut with more "meh" commentary on the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle.

His joint with Central Cee, "Which One," didn't do much to build that much excitement. Lastly, his blending of genres on "DOG HOUSE" with Julia Wolf and Yeat was all over the place, but not in an interesting way.

We have received some snippets since then, including one earlier this month. But for most, Drake still has to show that he's still got it. It feels like people say this a lot when it comes to his albums, but this could be his most important one yet.

He will more than likely do numbers and get approval from his staunch defenders. But whether or not the rap community will mess with it is an entirely different story. You especially have to consider that his lawsuit and loss to UMG has hurt his reputation.

So, it's safe to say that the hip-hop world is watching.

December 12 could in fact be the day, though. A collaborative merch drop with Marvel and OVO is dropping then. Drake's album title does partially refer to Marvel character of the same name, who's "real" name is Robert Louis "Bobby" Drake.

Read More: Everyone Who Discusses Diddy In New Netflix Documentary

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert 2.4K
Drake 1 Million Barbie Watch Staci Doll Hip Hop News Streetwear Drake Flexes $1 Million Barbie Watch While Asking For His "Staci Doll" 2.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
Comments 2