Joe Budden Reveals Why Hip-Hop Will Never Die

BY Caroline Fisher 19 Views
Joe Budden Never Die Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: Joe Budden attends WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX at Barclays Center on August 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)
During a recent interview, Joe Budden weighed in on the narrative that the genre of hip-hop is on its way out.

In recent months, there's been a lot of talk about hip-hop's commercial downswing, along with theories that it means the genre as a whole is dying. According to Joe Budden, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the personality explained why he believes hip-hop will never truly die, despite whatever critics have to say.

"Hip-hop will never fail. When people say that, they're talking about the music business," he explained. "This sh*t is a lifestyle. This sh*t is not dictated by corner offices, executives, and board rooms.”

Debates about hip-hop's commercial decline have been ignited various times throughout the year. In October, for example, zero rap songs landed in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1990. When Coachella dropped its lineup the month prior, festivalgoers were also quick to point out a lack of hip-hop acts.

Only six hip-hop acts made the cut, marking a 70% drop off from 2022, when the Coachella lineup featured 19 hip-hop acts.

Joe Budden Rolling Stone Interview

This isn't the only hot take Budden has shared in recent weeks, either. During an appearance on Jim Jones' Artist 2 Artist podcast last month, he also discussed the idea of strip club inflation. At the time, he revealed that he brings his own cash to the club to avoid predatory ATM fees.

"I come in there with my own bag, or bags sometimes, because of how they tax you in the strip club," he said. Jones then chimed in, claiming, "They're definitely taking, like, $8 to $10 off every $100 pack."

"No! They're taking $20 to $30 off every $100 pack," Budden responded. "Then you're going to hit the ATM, they’re gonna bang you there…It's too many different ways. Then you're gonna get food. Then the alcohol is not real alcohol, and they tax you on that. When, as adults, do we, as wealthy adults, say, 'You know what? Nah!'"

