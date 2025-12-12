MR RECOUP – Song by 21 Savage featuring Drake

The dynamic duo of 21 Savage and Drake returns on the track "MR RECOUP." The song is one of the standout moments on 21 Savage’s latest album What Happened To The Streets?, pairing him once again with Drake for an icy cold track. 21 Savage slides into his threatening delivery while breaking down what it means to “recoup” everything he’s owed, financially and personally. Drake jumps in with his own energy, switching the vibe up and giving the track a boost the moment he starts rapping. Drake always comes with a surprise, which is why fans always lean in to hear what he’s going to say. The chemistry between him and 21 is still there, effortless as ever. The two have a tag-team feel that serve as a reminder for just why their collabs hit so hard. It’s the kind of record that feels familiar but fresh, like they’re tapping back into a formula they know works.