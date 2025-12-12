MR RECOUP – Song by 21 Savage featuring Drake

BY Tallie Spencer 274 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 7.23.38 PM Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 7.23.38 PM
The dynamic duo is here to "recoup."

The dynamic duo of 21 Savage and Drake returns on the track "MR RECOUP." The song is one of the standout moments on 21 Savage’s latest album What Happened To The Streets?, pairing him once again with Drake for an icy cold track. 21 Savage slides into his threatening delivery while breaking down what it means to “recoup” everything he’s owed, financially and personally. Drake jumps in with his own energy, switching the vibe up and giving the track a boost the moment he starts rapping. Drake always comes with a surprise, which is why fans always lean in to hear what he’s going to say. The chemistry between him and 21 is still there, effortless as ever. The two have a tag-team feel that serve as a reminder for just why their collabs hit so hard. It’s the kind of record that feels familiar but fresh, like they’re tapping back into a formula they know works.

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: What Happened To The Streets?

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.8K
Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 7.23.38 PM Mixtapes What Happened To The Streets? – Album by 21 Savage 163
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
Album-Review-Template-HotNewHipHop-Cover-Art-for-Articles-2-1 Reviews Drake & 21 Savage "Her Loss" Album Review 9.6K
Comments 1