Lil Durk & India Royale Detail Home Invasion Shootout In New Body Cam Clip

Lil Durk is currently going through a lot with his murder-for-hire trial on the way, and throughout it all, he's had the support of his partner India Royale. While they have been through some bumps in their relationship in the past, they have also supported each other in the most dire of circumstances. Recently, folks reflected on one instance of this thanks to newly surfaced body cam footage.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, a clip surfaced this week of a police officer talking to the couple after a 2021 home invasion shootout in Atlanta. For those unaware, Durk and India shot back at home invaders who attempted to rob them, and they broke down what happened to the law enforcement official.

More specifically, you can hear them talk about how the assailants fired first, how Royale shot back, and how the Chicago MC grabbed her gun after she dropped it. Fortunately, neither of them experienced any injuries as a result.

However, the context of this surfaced clip remains unclear. It's unknown how it came up and what circumstances it might have been under. But nevertheless, fans reacted to it with the context of Durk's current case.

Lil Durk & India Royale's Relationship Timeline

For those unaware, Lil Durk and India Royale's home invasion situation is far from the only scary moment they faced as a couple. When it comes to their online presence, though, fans have mostly heard about the ups-and-downs in their relationship timeline.

They reportedly started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Willow in 2018. Following a 2021 proposal, a 2022 split, and a 2023 reconciliation, they kept a strong relationship leading up to Lil Durk's arrest in 2024. With his murder-for-hire trial hanging in the balance now, this might be their largest hurdle yet.