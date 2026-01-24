Lil Durk & India Royale Detail Home Invasion Shootout In New Body Cam Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk India Royale Home Invasion Shootout Body Cam Footage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Durk and India Royale attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The incident in question happened back in 2021 in Atlanta, and Lil Durk and India Royale have much more to deal with now.

Lil Durk is currently going through a lot with his murder-for-hire trial on the way, and throughout it all, he's had the support of his partner India Royale. While they have been through some bumps in their relationship in the past, they have also supported each other in the most dire of circumstances. Recently, folks reflected on one instance of this thanks to newly surfaced body cam footage.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, a clip surfaced this week of a police officer talking to the couple after a 2021 home invasion shootout in Atlanta. For those unaware, Durk and India shot back at home invaders who attempted to rob them, and they broke down what happened to the law enforcement official.

More specifically, you can hear them talk about how the assailants fired first, how Royale shot back, and how the Chicago MC grabbed her gun after she dropped it. Fortunately, neither of them experienced any injuries as a result.

However, the context of this surfaced clip remains unclear. It's unknown how it came up and what circumstances it might have been under. But nevertheless, fans reacted to it with the context of Durk's current case.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

Lil Durk & India Royale's Relationship Timeline

For those unaware, Lil Durk and India Royale's home invasion situation is far from the only scary moment they faced as a couple. When it comes to their online presence, though, fans have mostly heard about the ups-and-downs in their relationship timeline.

They reportedly started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Willow in 2018. Following a 2021 proposal, a 2022 split, and a 2023 reconciliation, they kept a strong relationship leading up to Lil Durk's arrest in 2024. With his murder-for-hire trial hanging in the balance now, this might be their largest hurdle yet.

But as you can see in this body cam clip, they continue to support each other in the hard times. We will see if this gains new relevance soon or if it's just a background piece to the wider Durk situation right now. They don't have any sort of connection, but fans are always looking for more updates and reflective revisits.

Read More: Fetty Wap & Masika Kalysha's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
India Royale Lil Durk Tribute Post Murder Arrest Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Tugs At Fans' Heartstrings With New Lil Durk Tribute Post Amid Murder-For-Hire Arrest
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
BET Awards 2021 - Show Music India Royale Spends Quality Time With Lil Durk's Kids While Their Father Is In Jail
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals Relationships Lil Durk & India Royale: Relatonship Timeline
Comments 0